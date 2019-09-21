‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting wife, grazing mother-in-law

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hazlehurst Police Department is looking for a man they are calling armed and dangerous.

47-year-old Svanti Murray is wanted for aggravated domestic assault after shooting his wife and his mother-in-law.

His wife was shot in the thigh and taken to UMMC in Jackson, she’s in good condition. Her injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The mother-in-law was treated on the scene for her graze wound.

There were several people present at the time of the shooting, which occurred outside his mother-in-law’s home.

Anyone with information on where Murray is, is asked to call Crimestoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

