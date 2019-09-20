Wildfires burn acres from coast to Tennessee line

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We are just days away from the official start of fall, a major wildfire season in the state.
These extremely dry conditions have already prompted forestry officials to issue a burn ban for one county.
Mississippi State Forestry Commission officials warn that without significant rainfall in the next two weeks, there is the potential for more wild lands will go up in flames.
"Since last Monday, we've responded to a little over 60 wildfires that have burned up a little over 1200 acres," said State Forester Russell Bozeman.
Adams County was placed under a burn ban Wednesday.
Bozeman said there is also the potential for a ban in George County.
A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kinds, from campfires to bonfires and fire pits to debris and field burning.
“We’ve had, I think roughly a 120 acre fire down towards Copiah County last week I do believe,” said Bozeman. “Some of these fires we’re responding to have been people that are burning off food plot. They’ll be vegetation that has grown up in the food plot."
In the past week, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to 56 wildfires across the state that burned about 1,150 acres and threatened 79 structures.
During these extremely dry conditions, officials urge you to use caution when using fire to burn vegetation or putting out coals from fire pits or grills.
“People need to understand when you set that fire you become responsible for that fire,” added Bozeman. “So not just that flame but also the smoke. You’re responsible for the fire and the smoke.”
According to the MFC, September and October are typically considered the fall wildfire season in Mississippi.
