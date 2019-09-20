Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is the last weekend of Summer. Expect sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Next week will offer much of the same. Fall officially begins Monday morning. Next week will be partly to mostly sunny every day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Morning lows will be in the lower 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower in the afternoons or evenings, but widespread rain is not expected. Average high this time of year is 86 and the average low is 64. Southeast wind tonight and Saturday between 5 and 10 mph. There is lots of action in the tropics, but nothing that is expected to impact land in the near future.