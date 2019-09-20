Three charged with felony child abuse of several children in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Warren County residents are now behind bars, according to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace. Each of the individuals are charged with three counts of felony child abuse.
Sheriff Pace said on August 1, Child Protective Services was made aware that three children, all under the age of six, were possibly being physically abused. The children were removed from a home on Locust Street.
On September 18, arrests warrants for three counts each of felony child abuse were issued for Princess Nichols, Cordarion Nichols and Lashari Green.
Princess and Green were both arrested on Locust Street by the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.
Cordarion was spotted by Mississippi Highway Patrol on Highway 61 later on September 18 and was held until the sheriff’s department could take him into custody.
All three have had their initial court appearances in Warren County Justice Court and are being held without bond.
Pace said the investigation is ongoing.
