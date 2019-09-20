'Saving lives and protecting property’: Flooded appliances pose fire dangers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State regulators are in flood recovery zones, making sure repairs are done correctly and residents are protected.
State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and his staff were at Eagle Lake making inspections to homes damaged in the flood.
They’re looking at propane gas tanks and other appliances that were damaged.
The safety inspectors are stressing the importance of calling your gas company, or other technicians to inspect flooded appliances before they are used again.
Service lines that were submerged in the long flood can also become corroded, and create a fire or explosion hazard.
State Fire Marshal Chaney said, “This is about saving lives and protecting property. It works very well. We’ve got great cooperation with the companies, we got great cooperation with citizens up here that live out at Eagle Lake. So our job is to help these people get back on their feet and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Experts say you should check appliances for signs of mold or mildew if you're not sure they flooded.
For people who live in manufactured homes that flooded; plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical lines underneath should all be replaced.
