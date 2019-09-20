Jackson City Council members vote to file lawsuit against the zoo for water and sewer payments

The vote was 5-2 authorizing the city attorney to take legal action

By Maggie Wade | September 19, 2019 at 7:14 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 7:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson City Council members have voted on an emergency order to file a lawsuit against the Jackson Zoo.

City Attorney Tim Howard, called the issue a matter of paramount importance.
Council members went into executive session Tuesday to discuss water and sewer services, money owed to the city and breach of contract. We are told the city is seeking millions of dollars for water and sewer charges.

City Council members vote to proceed with legal action against the zoo after an executive session during Tuesday's meeting.
City Attorney Tim Howard asked the board to go into executive session to discuss the litigation of a matter of paramount importance.

After the executive session Council member Virgi Lindsay said in a vote of 5 to 2 members voted on the emergency item authorizing the city Attorney to pursue litigation against the Zoo and members of it’s Board of Directors to collect and recover claims owed to the city.

A spokesperson says the City does not comment on pending litigation.

