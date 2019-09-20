Gulfport mother charged in baby’s death

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport mother is charged with second-degree murder after her three-month-old, who wasn’t breathing, was brought to the hospital and later died.
The infant was first brought to a coast hospital, then moved to a New Orleans hospital where the child died as a result of injuries.
After an extensive investigation between the Gulfport Police Department, the Aubrey Hepburn Care Center Forensics Team, and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office, the child’s mother, Yakira Caffrey, 17, was charged with second-degree murder. Investigators said they believe she was the one responsible for the injuries that ultimately resulted in the child’s death.
Caffrey was arrested without incident and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center, where she’s being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
