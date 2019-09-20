Green light given, work to resume on West Rankin Parkway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There could be movement soon on a much talked about, yet stalled road project in Rankin County.
Mississippi Department of Transportation officials gave the West Rankin Parkway committee the go ahead Thursday to set a date to start receiving bids on the road construction.
The future road will connect Highway 80 at Pearson Toad to Treetops Boulevard at Flowood Drive.
The project had been held up for over a year after a previous contractor sued the City of Pearl.
Phase I is already complete with drainage and bridges in place. The next phase would involve paving.
Dick Hall, Central District Transportation Commissioner said, “As of today, they got the approval to proceed. It’s taking a long time to get here but we finally are at that point where we can see now it will get built.”
Commissioner Hall says he expects the cities working on the project to have a bid approved by next spring.
It would take two seasons to finish the work, giving them a completion date of late 2021.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.