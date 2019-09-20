First Alert Forecast: drier and milder Friday; staying above average

FRIDAY: Behind the backdoor front, expect clouds to hold on through the morning hours of Friday – eventually, giving way to a bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler amid drier air pushing in from the east. Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90°.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will nose southward across central Mississippi through the weekend – keeping sunshine and near-zero rain chances in play. Highs will rebound to near 90° Saturday afternoon; lower 90s through Sunday. Overnights will be mild and comfortable, slipping into the 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies will brighten through the weekend as high pressure muscles its way into the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday, rebounding to the lower 90s by Sunday amid mostly sunny skies. The first day of Autumn rolls around Monday with above average temperatures – in the lower 90s. Temperatures will gradually warm to the lower to middle 90s through mid-week with a few chances to for showers and storms.
