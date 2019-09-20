First Alert Forecast: drier and milder Friday; staying above average

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies will brighten through the weekend as high pressure muscles its way into the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday, rebounding to the lower 90s by Sunday amid mostly sunny skies. The first day of Autumn rolls around Monday with above average temperatures – in the lower 90s. Temperatures will gradually warm to the lower to middle 90s through mid-week with a few chances to for showers and storms.