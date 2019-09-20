FEMA awards millions to fire departments statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millions of federal dollars come to the Magnolia state to help fire departments.
Mississippi’s federal senate delegation secures funding for boots on the ground to equipment.
The Jackson Fire Department will receive more than $3.4 million to hire more firefighters thanks to grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith announced $5.17 million in funding for 13 departments statewide.
Wicker said the money will insure that local fire departments have manpower, tools and training needed to keep Mississippians safe.
The majority of the funding will help the Jackson fire department.
There are currently 317 firefighters on staff.
Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is happy about the federal dollars and hopes the support continues.
“You want to make sure that you have back up there to help pull you out if something happens, the floor caves in or anything else,” said Stokes. “So I’m hoping that we can hire more firefighters but lets make sure that the money reoccurs. So we can continue paying them”.
Hyde-Smith said she was pleased Mississippi cities successfully competed for this federal assistance.
The Canton Fire Department received more than $883,782.00 to hire firefighters.
Fire departments across the state will get funds for operations, safety equipment, vehicle acquisition, personnel training and self contained breathing apparatuses.
The Utica Volunteer Fire Department will receive $1,500.00 for recruitment and retention programs.
