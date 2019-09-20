Consider This: Support the Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway. It is now a stand-alone PGA tournament. Previous tournaments were held opposite higher profile events where the most popular golfers would tee it up. No more.
Sanderson Farms stepped up, increasing the purse by more than $2 million. The winner not only takes home more than $1M in prize money… they get 500 FedExCup points and an invitation to play in the The Masters.
It’s a big deal to have this event and it’s important for us to support this event, showing some great Mississippi hospitality to the players and their families. As the golfers share those positive stories with other PGA players, the field will become stronger and stronger and the event will grow.
The atmosphere at this year’s tournament is different than previous contests. It feels bigger. It feels better. Now that we have this major event, we don’t want to lose it. Show your support. Spend a day at the course. It’s affordable, it’s a family event, you’ll see some amazing golf and the weather should be great.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.