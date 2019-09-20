City of Jackson hosts 2nd annual Park(ing) Day celebration downtown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today, the City of Jackson Department of Planning and Development will host its second annual PARK(ing) Day celebration in the Downtown Parklet area. This national event encourages the need for more public spaces and mobilizes the expansion of human-scale development around Jackson.
Last year, the City’s Planning and Development Department installed the first parklet on Congress St. between Amite St. and Capitol St., which was funded by the AARP Community Challenge Grant. The project extended the sidewalk into on-street parking spaces, providing outdoor seating, planters, play elements, and bicycle stations.
On July 17, 2019, the City of Jackson was again honored to be named one of the recipients of AARP’s Livable Communities Community Challenge quick action’ grant, for the second year in a row. The grant, which funds innovative projects to inspire change and make counties, cities, towns and rural areas better places to live for residents of all ages, has provided the City with another $20,000 to continue this effort.
Today’s Park(ing) Day event will go from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m and take place on Capitol and Congress Streets, extending to Smith Park. Vendors, food, music, and games will be featured.
At 7 p.m., a winner will be announced to receive the coveted golden parking meter for the Best Parklet design competition.
