City of Jackson granted temporary restraining order against Zoological Society

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has been granted a temporary injunction against the Jackson Zoological Society.
Thursday the city filed a petition requesting the temporary restraining order.
They want to keep the Zoological Society from moving any of the animals that are housed in the zoo.
They also want the zoo to repay the city $350,000 dollars it paid out last year to cover misappropriated funds.
The city also claims the zoo owes them more than $6 million in unpaid water bills.
