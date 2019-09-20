Bulldogs aiming for first SEC win of the season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This weekend Mississippi State open SEC play against Kentucky.
A team that caught them off guard last season with a 28-7 loss.
Safety Jaquarius Landrews says they were surprised in that loss.
They also say that there was some back and forth on social media, before the game, with Kentucky players.
The wildcats recently lose their staring quarterback for the season.
“Oh man it’s just. It was a humbling experience. Cause you know, we thought we had them. We was all cocky, all over the week. I guess we weren’t prepared, but you know, this year, they’re a pretty solid team. You know, even though they lost their quarterback. But they’re still a pretty solid team. So we’re just going to give them the up’s with that. And just be prepared for them. Just being out there making plays, doing my job, just being all over the field, executing plays, just doing what I can to help them team,” said Landrews.
The bulldogs remember losing in Kentucky, and they know what they need to do for that first SEC win.
