Warren County church damaged by flood waters asking for assistance to rebuild

Warren County, Miss. (WLBT) - A small church with a congregation of only 10 members is pleading for help and prayers after losing just about everything.
Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Warren County is among the many victims of the backwater flood, where water reached historic levels across the Delta for months.
Instead of preaching, Pastor Larry Williams spends most of his days cleaning up the mess the historic backwater flood left behind. In fact, the floodwaters forced the church to temporarily shut its doors back in March.
“I am 5′11′' and you can see how high the water went,” said Pastor Williams, demonstrating how high the flood waters rose.
Williams says the water destroyed just about everything in the church including the floors, pews and instruments but left mold and mildew everywhere.
“You may see a snake, I haven’t any discovered yet," he said reassuringly. “There are wasps, and I have been stung three times right here.”
Williams says with no flood insurance and a small congregation, it has been a challenge to rebuild.
“At this time, we don’t have the membership nor labor to do the work and we don’t have any money. Like I said, I got 10 members and most are all women. Also, most of my members of 65 years and older. One of the ladies here has been here since she was five-years-old and she misses church,” the pastor said.
Williams says a local church in Vicksburg is allowing his members to worship there until this building gets a face lift. The pastor is calling on the community to help with manpower and supplies to make that happen.
“I would like to have an expert to come in to deal with the molding and show us it is okay to go in. More help is always appreciated. Why should people give? God said it is better to give than receive,” Williams said.
If you want to help, call pastor Larry Williams (662) 873-2924.
