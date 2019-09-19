Two dead in Lee County convenience store shooting, MBI investigating

SHANNON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WCBI, two people are dead after a shooting in Lee County Thursday morning.
In a Facebook post, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said two people are dead. They are not searching for a suspect and do not believe there is any threat to the public.
According to WCBI, the shooting happened inside of a Shannon convenience store.
WCBI reports that a woman was shot by someone she knew inside of the store.
The suspect was then shot and killed by a Shannon police officer who happened to be in the store.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.