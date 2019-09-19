Two dead in Lee County convenience store shooting, MBI investigating

The suspect was shot and killed by a Shannon police officer who happened to be in the store.

Two dead in Lee County convenience store shooting, MBI investigating
Source: WCBI (Source: WCBI)
By Morgan Howard | September 19, 2019 at 8:57 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 8:58 AM

SHANNON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to WCBI, two people are dead after a shooting in Lee County Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said two people are dead. They are not searching for a suspect and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

According to WCBI, the shooting happened inside of a Shannon convenience store.

Source: WCBI
Source: WCBI (Source: WCBI)

WCBI reports that a woman was shot by someone she knew inside of the store.

The suspect was then shot and killed by a Shannon police officer who happened to be in the store.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.