Two arrested after cigarettes and money stolen from Rankin Co. business

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a business burglary in the 1600 block of White Road, south of Florence.
Deputies responded to the location, and the owner reported that the front door of the business had been pried open and suspects took several packs of cigarettes and money.
The owner accessed the stores surveillance system and was able to provide deputies with a good description of the suspect and suspect vehicle.
Investigators were able to get a possible tag number for the vehicle seen leaving the burglary. Using this information and with other leads, investigators were able to identify the owner of the truck.
Deputies arrested two suspects for the burglary around 3 p.m.
District Attorney Bubba Bramlett will bring the two suspects before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for initial appearances on burglary charges.
