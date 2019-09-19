Thursday Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Say goodbye to the upper 90s. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s over the coming days. Remnants of tropical depression Imelda continue to flood Texas. Some outer bands are brushing Mississippi, but we also have a cool front stalling across the area and this may lead to some additional showers. Don’t expect much rain though as there is only a 20 or 30 percent chance for showers over the coming days as both systems just mentioned will be weakening. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies going forward with only an isolated shower possible each day through the next 7 days. Fall begins on the calendar Monday morning. Average high this time of year is 86 and the average low is 64. Southeast wind tonight and Friday between 5 and 10 mph. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 7pm.