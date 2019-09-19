Three arrested in connection with string of house burglaries in Madison, Ridgeland, and Madison County

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a string a recent house burglaries in Madison, Ridgeland, and Madison County between September 17 and 18.
The Madison Police Department, in cooperation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Pearl Police Department, Richland Police Department and Ridgeland Police Department arrested 42-year-old Antonio Ortiz, 38-year-old Riascos Genaro Cordoba, and 28-year-old Alex Castillo-Valencia, all of Houston at a motel in Pearl.
Investigators recovered several items believed to be stolen in the recent burglaries along with burglary tools used during the crimes. Items recovered included several thousand dollars in U. S. currency, assorted jewelry, burglary tools and two-way radios.
Officials are working to determine where the items were stolen from.
All three have been charged with house burglary and conspiracy to commit house burglary.
Castillo-Valencia originally presented a false name. After successfully identifying him, investigators were able to determine that he was wanted for 3rd degree burglary in Des Moines, Iowa.
All of the subjects are being held at the Madison County Detention Center awaiting their initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also been notified due to potential immigration violations.
