Sanderson Farms Championship Leaderboard

In years past, the Sanderson Farms Championship had been designated as an alternate event, which meant that it was held on the same days as a higher profile tournament, such as The Ryder Cup or the British Open. But with the PGA shifting its schedule to begin in September, there is now more incentive to play in the Sanderson Farms Championship. The winner not only will receiver 500 FedEx Cup points, but will also get a two-year tour exemption and an invite to The Masters in 2020.