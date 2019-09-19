One arrested, charged in shooting that killed local pawnshop manager

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made an arrest in a deadly intersection shooting that left one man dead.
37-year-old Garry Langston has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of local pawnshop manager Charles Ponthieux.
52-year-old Charles Ponthieux was shot and killed on Feb. 22 after being shot at a Jackson intersection, according to the Jackson Police Department. Officers responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and an ATV at the intersection of Hanging Moss Road and Forest Avenue. There they found an unresponsive Ponthieux lying in the roadway.
Investigators later learned that two men on the ATV got into an argument with Ponthieux after the wreck. One of the men fired shots at Ponthieux and ran from the scene.
Ponthieux died at the hospital.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
