Mother charged with child neglect in case of missing special needs child

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of two children, including one who was recently reported missing, has now been charged by Meridian police.
According to WTOK, 24-year-old Teasia M. Warren faces two counts of child neglect.
The body of a child was found dead in the basement of a Meridian home on September 11, hidden in a black bag containing a white bag sealed with duct tape. DNA testing is being done to verify if that child is Warren’s five-year-old son Jakie Toole.
Jakie is a special needs child who reportedly cannot talk or communicate well. Even though the missing persons report was filed a week before the remains were found, investigators say the little boy was last seen in April.
Police say Celeste Smith, who was Jakie’s caretaker at one point, led officers to the home of the remains.
Warren is said to have handed Jakie and her other child over to Smith while she was away. Investigators say the other child is fine, but Jakie was never heard from again.
The cause of the child’s death was blunt force trauma. An autopsy confirmed that the child was beaten and burn.
Smith has since been charged with capital murder.
