Mississippi State Fair hosting Ferris Wheel Run Against Traffick 5K to raise awareness of human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair is hosting the Ferris Wheel Run Against Traffick 5K race to help Vineyard Church of Jackson raise awareness of human trafficking happening right here in Mississippi.
Registration is open through the day of the event. Events that require registration are the 5K Run, 5K Walk, and the Kids’ Fun Run.
The race will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The start and finish will be at Gate 1 (Jefferson & Amite Streets).
The top 3 places of each category will receive a top place finishers medal: male runners, male walkers, female runners, female walkers (age categories: 0-17 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+).
Runners will get a t-shirt, free parking, fair admission, and all you can eat fair food. Kids Fun Run does not include a t-shirt, but they will be available to purchase first come first served.
There will be live music throughout the event.
Don't want to run or walk, but still want to get in on the fun while supporting a great cause?
Register to be a spirit runner and enjoy everything the runners and walkers are getting, as you cheer on everyone crossing the finish!
Volunteers enjoy the same perks as participants, but get it all free.
You can pick up your race packets on Friday, October 4 between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 30 p.m. at Vineyard Church on Lakeland Drive in Flowood.
If you would like to register for the race, CLICK HERE.
