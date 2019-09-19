Mission Mississippi promotes upcoming summit and forum on race relations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mission Mississippi is continuing its work to promote racial reconciliation in this state.
Youth and race relations will be the focus of an upcoming student forum and summit.
Leaders of Mission Mississippi met at Mississippi College in Clinton Wednesday. The group wants to engage, equip and empower the next generation in building relationships across racial lines.
They are hoping for student participation at the upcoming Living Reconciled event on race relations.
Mission Mississippi President, Neddie Winters, says even if there is disagreement it is important to learn lessons of respect and how to encourage each other.
“You find in today’s society that most of what you hear is attacking, labeling, judging, adversarial, argumentative, divisiveness. You know you’ve got to be apart of this group or this clique and so the importance of this is to help people understand they can disagree about issues, or even about concerns they have,” Winters said.
“We have a youth focus where we’re inviting our youth from high school and college to come together, interact with one another using their electronic devices as well as face-to-face conversations," he continued. “Our goal is to help them interact and be interactive in their discussion and dialogue about racial issues and things. And the interesting thing, we’re allowing them to tell us what they want to talk about.”
The Living Reconciled forum and summit are scheduled September 24th at the Jackson Convention Center. For more information, click here.
