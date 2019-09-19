Madison Station Elementary students start their school day with epic dance party

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Station Elementary students showed up for class Thursday morning to a school-wide dance party as part of a movement called Rock Your School.
Students will have special activities in each classroom throughout the day.
“Students have no idea that Thursday they are walking into a school that will be completely transformed for the day with special activities and out-of-the-box educational experiences designed to engage students and bring learning to life in new ways,” said the release from Madison County Schools.
Rock Your School is an international movement designed to encourage teachers to try something new in their curriculum or challenge themselves and their students in new ways. The movement is part of the Get Your Teach On program, which hosts conferences and workshops to inspire teachers to be their best.
