Jackson Public School District improves in school rating, going from "F" to "D"

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The metro’s largest school district has made a turnaround after struggling as a failing district.
The Mississippi Department of Education has released its annual statewide school ratings.
The Jackson Public School District moves up a grade after hard work and dedication from teachers and students in the district.
Two years ago the Mississippi Department of Education recommended the state take over JPS for it's failing status.
Recent MDE accountability scores now rate the district as a “D.”
Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene is pleased with the improvements, but said it’s not where they want to be but better than where they were.
“Those scores are based on the work that had been building up to last year, which is why I’m even more excited about where we go next because we have done some really tough work to reorganize and re-invent ourselves,” said Greene.
The A-F accountability system evaluates how well schools and districts are performing each year.
Grades are based on student performance and progress from year-to-year on the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program tests for English language and Math. Tests are taken in 3rd grade through 8th grade.
Dr. Greene said the next step is continuing the implementation of the new curriculum and creating a structure of coaching for teachers.
There were 23 "D" rated districts in 2018-19. That is down from 28 "D"rated districts in 2017-18.
