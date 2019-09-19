Jackson public school bus and SUV involved in crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson public school bus and a small SUV collided Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m.
The wreck happened on McDowell Rd. at McDowell Circle.
According to Jackson police, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
According to JPS Spokesperson Sherwin Johnson nine children were on the bus when the crash happened. Five of them were taken to the hospital for observation.
The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.