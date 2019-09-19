“I like the way you work it": Hometown Brandon Magazine posts tribute video to Gardner Minshew

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School grad and local sports hero, Gardner Minshew, is set to make his second NFL career start as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans Thursday night.
Hometown Brandon Magazine posted a tribute video to Minshew and his incredible mustache.
With lyrics like “I like the way you work it. That mustache. Down. Set. Hut," the city wanted to make sure their QB knew his hometown was fully behind him.
The song was written and performed by local singer, songwriter, CandyLee Dobbs.
“Brandon is such a tight knit community, and we love supporting everyone in their talents," said Dobbs. "I wanted Gardner to know how much Brandon has his back!”
The video has been viewed nearly 6,000 times and has been shared over 100 times.
The Jaguars face the Titans Thursday night at 7:20 on the NFL Network.
