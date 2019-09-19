First Alert Forecast: storm chances return Thursday

THURSDAY: A backdoor front, coupled with Tropical Depression Imelda to the west of the state, will help spark a few more showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Other than that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The backdoor front will help to usher in slightly drier air into the region through the latter half of the week.
FRIDAY: Behind the backdoor front, expect clouds to hold on through the morning hours of Friday – eventually, giving way to a bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler amid drier air pushing in from the east. Highs will run in the upper 80s to near 90°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies will brighten through the weekend as high pressure muscles its way into the region. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday, rebounding to the lower 90s by Sunday amid mostly sunny skies. The first day of Autumn rolls around Monday with above average temperatures – in the lower 90s. Temperatures will gradually warm to the lower to middle 90s through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
