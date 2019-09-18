Wednesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - 98 degrees again today, but a little cooler weather could be on the way. For the next 7 days, we’ll only see upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. There will be more humidity and there will be a better chance for showers, especially Thursday as a disturbance and the fringes of Imelda brush us. Otherwise, expect morning low temperatures in the upper 60s. The tropics remain active, but none of the numbered or named systems pose a threat to us at this time. However, a system way out in the eastern Atlantic may need monitoring next week. Winds tonight will be southwest at 5mph and southeast at the same speeds Thursday. Average high is 86 and the average low is 64 this time of year. Sunrise is 6:46am and the sunset is 7:01pm.