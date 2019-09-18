Thornberry set for Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson

After making the decision to turn professional last December, it didn’t take long for Thornberry to earn a sponsor’s exemption on the PGA Tour. He was invited to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open in January, making the cut in his first PGA Tour start as a pro and finishing tied for 52nd. In his first year as a pro, Thornberry appeared in 14 Korn Ferry Tour events and made the cut six times. He put together two top-10s in his first season.