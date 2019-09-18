Thornberry set for Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Braden Thornberry, the 2017 NCAA National Champion and winningest golfer in Ole Miss men’s golf history, will tee it up at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week (Sept. 19-22) at the Country Club of Jackson.
The Sanderson Farms Championship is an annual stop on the PGA Tour in Jackson, Mississippi and is now in its sixth year as a part of the FedExCup. This year marks the first year the event has a stand-alone date, and will also be spotting a record purse with 500 FedExCup points going to the winner.
Thornberry earned a sponsor’s exemption into the field, the tournament announced on Sept. 4, competing in the event for the first time.
After making the decision to turn professional last December, it didn’t take long for Thornberry to earn a sponsor’s exemption on the PGA Tour. He was invited to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open in January, making the cut in his first PGA Tour start as a pro and finishing tied for 52nd. In his first year as a pro, Thornberry appeared in 14 Korn Ferry Tour events and made the cut six times. He put together two top-10s in his first season.
Thornberry can be found all over the Ole Miss men’s golf record book. He is first in program history with 11 individual titles, most notably the 2017 NCAA Individual Championship and had his hand in five team titles, including the Hootie at Bulls Bay in 2018 when he took home medalist honors as well. As a Rebel, he posted a top-five finish at the 2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic, his PGA Tour debut.
