160th Mississippi State Fair preparations underway

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Fair is still scheduled to start on October 2.
We took a stroll around the fairgrounds and found a few tents and booths set up, like the taffy booth and some of the food booths.
State Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says this year you will see an emphasis on livestock and agriculture. You will get to watch an old fashioned horse, mule and pony pull, also a tractor pull, there will be an ice skating rink, and much more.
“We’re adding some new things," says Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson. "A pumpkin contest. The biggest pumpkin grown in Mississippi. If you’re out there growing pumpkins, we want to see the biggest one you can grow. We’ll be weighing them in on Saturday October 5th at the biscuit booth.”
The State Fair runs through October 14. One extra day has been tacked on this year because October 14 is Columbus Day, when kids will be out of school.
Gate admission is $5 and parking is $5 on the grounds. Children under 6 get in free.
