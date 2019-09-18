Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament draws over 1,000 volunteers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, thousands of metro-area residents are lending a helping hand to help a pro sporting event go off without a hitch.
This week the Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament is being held at the Country Club of Jackson and the event attracts the best golfers on tour.
It’s also home to 1,100 volunteers this year, adding about 200 more than they had last year.
Many give their time assisting at the driving range, sorting and bagging golf balls, and on the fairway measuring driving distances.
Officials behind the tournament say their efforts allow them to maximize the money raised for Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital.
Casey Towles, a coordinator of the volunteers at the tournament said, “We have such a big economic impact when this tournament comes to Jackson, so if it wasn’t for the volunteers and those groups and everybody that pitches in, even the weeks leading up to the tournament, there’s so many things that would not be able to happen without these volunteers.”
Tournament officials say several local companies aid in sourcing volunteers through their workforce.
Tournament play at the Sanderson Farms Championship begins on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.