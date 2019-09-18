Miss. Forestry Commission approves burn ban in Adams Co., effectively immediately

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, at the request of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) approved a county-wide burn ban, effective immediately.
A burn ban means no outdoor burning of any kind. Exemptions to the Adams County burn ban include: the MFC, certified burn managers, county fire services, commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing the burn meets state DEQ requirements, and agriculture field burns.
“September and October are typically considered the fall wildfire season in Mississippi,” said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman.
The MFC approved the Adams County burn ban due to the increase in wildfire activity, elevated drought conditions, dry vegetation and forecasted weather patterns. The current seven-day forecast does not predict significant rainfall large enough to pull the state out of the current drought.
“Over the past week, MFC wildland firefighters have responded to 56 wildfires across the state that have burned approximately 1,150 acres and threatened 79 structures,” Bozeman said. “Because of the lack of rainfall the state has seen over the past month and the current forecast, the threat of wildfire is elevated across the state.”
For more information about active burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov, or like and follow @MSForestryComm on Facebook and Twitter.
