Trade Mart fire started by worker cutting metal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new Trade Mart building that has been under construction caught fire Wednesday morning.
Steve Hutton, Executive Director of the Mississippi State Fair Commission, says the fire was started by worker cutting metal, which caught some insulation on fire.
No injuries have been reported and the damage to building is mostly insulation.
A thick tower of smoke could be seen billowing from the fairgrounds just after 10 a.m.
Crews have been working on the construction of a new Trade Mart building, which is adjacent to the coliseum.
This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.
