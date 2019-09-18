Trade Mart fire started by worker cutting metal

By Waverly McCarthy | September 18, 2019 at 10:26 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 11:03 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The new Trade Mart building that has been under construction caught fire Wednesday morning.

Steve Hutton, Executive Director of the Mississippi State Fair Commission, says the fire was started by worker cutting metal, which caught some insulation on fire.

No injuries have been reported and the damage to building is mostly insulation.

A thick tower of smoke could be seen billowing from the fairgrounds just after 10 a.m.

Heavy smoke, flames seen coming from Fairgrounds (Source: WLBT)
Heavy smoke, flames seen coming from Fairgrounds (Source: WLBT)

Crews have been working on the construction of a new Trade Mart building, which is adjacent to the coliseum.

Heavy smoke, flames seen coming from Fairgrounds (Source: WLBT)

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

