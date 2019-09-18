First Alert Forecast: squeeze play between Imelda, cold front to bring storms, cool down

WEDNESDAY: Expect a nearly carbon-copy of your Tuesday play out for your Wednesday. Morning 70s will give way to the middle to upper 90s amid a mostly sunny sky. While a shower or two can’t be ruled out, it’s not likely to be a huge factor in the forecast. Feels like temperatures will run closer to 100-105°.
THURSDAY: A backdoor front, coupled with a disturbance to the west of the state, will help spark a few more showers and storms through the afternoon hours. Other than that, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to middle 90s. The backdoor front will help to usher in slightly drier air into the region through the latter half of the week.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, expect highs to run a bit cooler, yet still above average – in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday and Saturday. Skies will remain mostly sunny with limited chance of seeing a shower or storm. Eventually, the summer heat creeps back in by early next week – including for the start of Fall, where highs will likely run in the lower 90s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
