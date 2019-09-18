Colts waive former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLBT) - The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday that they have waived quarterback Chad Kelly.
Kelly was signed by the Colts as a free agent on May 20, 2019. He participated in the team’s 2019 offseason program and training camp.
Kelly previously spent two seasons (2017-18) with the Denver Broncos. He saw action in one game for the Broncos in 2018.
Kelly was released by the Broncos in October 2018 following an arrest for trespassing. He later pleaded guilty and served probation and community service.
In 2017, Kelly spent his entire rookie season on the NFI/Injured Reserve list due to injuries he sustained in college. He was originally selected by Denver in the seventh round (253rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.