City Council votes to bail out the Jackson Convention Center Complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council voted 4-2 to bail out the Jackson Convention Center Complex Tuesday night.
Originally, the Complex asked the city for $131,000, but settled for $63,000 to meet it’s financial obligations for the remainder of the fiscal year.
When the fiscal year ends, though, the Convention Center will need $67,000 a month from the city in order to meet payroll and other obligations.
The city will provide those monthly funds.
Ashby Foote and Kenneth Stokes voted against the measure, with Stokes saying the council was not aware of the financial struggles the Complex was having.
“I should have known all of this," said Stokes. “I haven’t received anything and I’ve been here thirty years. I was here when they started [the Center], I was here when they cut the ribbon and I haven’t heard a damn thing.”
The city says that this is a “temporary solution” while Mayor Lumumba looks at ways to merge organizations and look at other management companies to help get the Convention Center back on financially stable ground.
But the city could be paying the monthly bill of $67,000 for another year, which would amount to $790,000.
“That’s a big pill for the City Council to swallow,” admitted Foote.
