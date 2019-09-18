Biloxi mayor says legal action looming after spillway adversity

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Could there be legal action looming against those who opened the Bonnet Carré Spillway?
At Wednesday morning’s Breakfast with the Mayor event, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said he and others are putting together some possible litigation to help Biloxi and the Gulf Coast rebound from the effects of freshwater intrusion and its devastating effect on Coast tourism.
“It’s unacceptable,” Gilich said. “We had the worst Fourth of July in history.”
It was a bad Fourth of July and a bad summer overall thanks to the harmful algae bloom, which brought on water contact advisories that are still in place, leading to no one in the water.
“Those flags are still out there, and that’s never been there. It’s not over with yet,” Gilich added. “We’re finding out what our options are.”
Gilich said those options could include legal action with help from other cities and counties and possibly even the state of Louisiana.
"It’s up to us. We can’t wait on anyone else. We’ve teamed up with the county and the city of D’Iberville and actually spend some dollars to figure out what our options are from court and what are the capacities to recover,” he said. “The problem with the Corps of Engineers is they are tasked with protecting life and properties, not economies.”
As far as other things going on in Biloxi, Gilich talked about the continued work going on at the Keesler Air Force Base gate at Forrest Avenue, the Biloxi School District’s “A” rating and the two new fire stations going up in north Biloxi.
He also mentioned the continued work to try and get a convention center built in east Biloxi, and he talked about the importance of citizens taking part in the 2020 Census.
