Batte Furniture and Interiors announces closing after 136 years.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the oldest stores in Jackson will be closing.
John Batte III has announced on social media plans to retire and close Batte Furniture and Interiors after 136 years in business in Jackson.
In his letter, Batte stated the desire to spend more time with family and to explore other interests has let him know the timing is right to retire.
“We cannot thank you enough for your support over these four generations, and we truly appreciate your business and friendship," Batte wrote. “We could not have sustained our success without the loyalty of generations of customers, and the dedication of our extraordinary staff, past and present. And to our “Director of Euphoria”, my wonderful wife, Joy, a very special thank you!"
Beginning Thursday, September 19th, Batte Furniture will be closed for several days in preparation for a store closing-retirement sale which will be announced via mail, newspaper, television, and social media.
You are asked to check their website if you have questions about their schedule of events.
If you are a part of the Briday Registry or have Special Orders pending, personal letters with details about handling your accounts have been mailed.
