BancorpSouth Bank makes $100,000 donation to Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - BankcorpSouth Bank made a $100,000 contribution to the Methodist Children’s Home of Mississippi.
Executives of the bank made the donation Wednesday morning to support the organization’s work with foster children in the state.
BankcoupSouth says is has an, “unwavering dedication to making a difference in its communities.”
The contribution will assist Methodist Children’s Homes of Mississippi with its efforts to care for children and youth who have been neglected or abused.
