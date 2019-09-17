37-year-old man convicted as habitual offender by Madison County jury

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 37-year-old man has been convicted for burglary of a dwelling in Madison County.
Tyrone Body was arrested in January charged with simple assault-bodily injury, simple domestic violence, felon carrying a concealed weapon, burglary of inhabited dwelling and simple assault. Body is convicted as a habitual offender.
Madison County prosecutors say Body barged through the locked door of his girlfriend’s apartment in Canton. He then assaulted her, breaking her nose. The home was occupied by the victim, her four children and another man.
Body had previously pleaded guilty to the charge of domestic violence in Madison Justice Court.
“This is yet another example of domestic violence in our community," said Madison County District Attorney John Bramlett. "I appreciate the quick response of the Sheriff’s Department who were able to catch this guy before he was able to get away with his crime.”
Bond faces up to 25 years in prison without eligibility for parole or early release. He will be sentenced November 4th.
