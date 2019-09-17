Water advisory issued for section of Mill Creek in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) issued a water contact advisory Tuesday for a section of Mill Creek in Flowood.
The advisory includes the section of Mill Creek from where it intersects Vine Drive and Lakeland Drive to where it crosses Spillway Road.
The advisory is being issued because of a faulty lift station that discharged sewage into Mill Creek. The city has made repairs to the lift station to resolve the issue. MDEQ staff investigated the area Tuesday and will begin collecting water samples Wednesday to monitor the water quality in the area.
MDEQ recommends people avoid water contact such as swimming, wading and fishing. People should also avoid eating fish or anything else taken from the waters until further notice.
The advisory may be revised as needed.
