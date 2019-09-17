Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Highs reached the upper 90s again today. We expect the same tomorrow, but a slight cool down is possible this weekend and next week. Temperatures will still be warmer than where they should be for this time of year. Highs will be around 90 this weekend and next week with a better chance for showers. A tropical storm formed as it made landfall near Houston, Texas today. It will weaken and have minimal impact on our weather. We’ve only had 0.04″ of rain this month so far. The average high this time of year is 87 and the average low is 64. Calm wind tonight and northeast at 5mph Wednesday. Sunrise is 6:46am and the sunset is 7:03pm. The other systems in the tropics are not expected to have major impacts.