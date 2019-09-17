STUDY: Social media use may be linked to teen depression

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a digitally growing world, it can be hard to avoid social media and bright screens; but you might have to.
“If someone’s on their phone, they’re not getting the physical activity that they would normally get. If they’re waiting on getting a text message or a phone call, then they’re not going to sleep as well,” said Melissa Wilkes Donahue, a director for Baptist Memorial Healthcare in Memphis and a clinical social worker.
She said that research shows a correlation with social media use and depression among young people.
“I think it’s something that does effect everyone. Teenagers, they get it from both angles because they’re using it themselves but someone may be telling them ‘Hey, you need to moderate your social media usage.’ But then they’re coming home and their parents are also doing the same thing,” she said.
Suicide rates also went up for girls by 65 percent -- right around the time smartphones were introduced.
Watching the metrics on a social media post may be contributing to the problem.
“So when kids are feeling like they’re being compared to. Oh, well, you have 100 followers but I only have 20. Then that is giving a metric that they’re feeling that they’re being graded by,” said Donahue.
But the best and easiest solution? Cut it down.
“We use technology to our advantage, but everything with moderation. Just making sure. Technology isn’t a bad thing but are we using it for the right ways? Or are we letting it kind of take over our lives?” asked Donahue.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.