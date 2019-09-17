Special election taking place in Canton to replace former alderman

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A special election is taking place in Canton to fill the seat of a former city leader involved in an election scandal.
Ward 7 is at the polls today voting to replace former alderman Andrew Grant. Just last month, Grant stepped down after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud.
In court, he admitted meeting someone about voting the 2017 municipal elections knowing that person did not live in the area.
He was given five years probation and agreed not to seek political office in the future.
Debbie Bergansky, Lafayette E. Wales, and Keith B. Warfield are the three candidates hoping to fill the seat.
The polling location located at the South Liberty Baptist church on Dinkins Street will be open starting until 7 p.m. tonight.
A candidate must get 51 percent of the vote today to be declared a winner.
