Recycling options are still available in the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has ended curbside recycling for now, but there are still options for residents who don’t want their recycling to intentionally end up in a landfill.
There are other alternatives for environmentalists who still want to recycle, re-purpose and re-use.
“These are still gonna be in our lives, and we need to figure out a way to turn it into a resource no matter what,” said recycler and Environmentality owner Karissa Bowley.
The Jackson recycling business is filling the gap left when the City of Jackson ended curbside recycling.
She and partner Derek Augustus say the business is tough but viable.
Asia ended U.S. recycling and now Augustus said buyers are looking to markets like South America, but there is still a market for the materials.
Environmentality recycles plastic, paper, glass and metal.
“When it’s worth nothing, that’s when you throw it into a landfill. But if you can make it worth something, then there’s gonna be someone who’s gonna have a vested interest in keeping it out of the landfill,” said Bowley.
Augustus said Asia ended U.S. recycling because the materials contained about 30% contaminants or trash.
“Our ability to root out contamination is almost 100% because we do everything by hand,” said Augustus. “So we know exactly what’s in our bales.”
Waste Management denies Jackson’s claim that they send recyclables to landfills. Officials said collected materials were sent to Sumrall, Little Rock and Shreveport and never to a landfill.
According to Waste Management, the city ended the contract because it could no longer afford to provide curbside recycling.
Bowley’s goal is to do recyclable processing and manufacturing here in Jackson. Meanwhile, newspapers can be donated to the animal shelters or pet clinics.
Plastic bags are also recyclable at Kroger and accepted by charities like Stewpot.
If you would like to learn more about Environmentality’s recycling services log onto jacksoncurbside.com.
