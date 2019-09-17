Proposed landfill creating sting in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents and nearby city leaders are expressing their opposition to a proposed landfill.
Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee is leading a group against a landfill planned for the Madison County area.
If built, it would be within a quarter mile of the city limits.
A group called NCL Waste is planning to build the landfill off North County Line Road near the already existing Little Dixie Landfill.
Residents who live near there say they often smell the waste from the facility.
There are now concerns that more waste could make the odor worse.
There’s also worries about environmental impacts and increased traffic from junk haulers in the area.
Mayor McGee said, “We feel very strongly that we already have two landfills in Madison County. I don’t know of any county in Mississippi with three landfills. We’re hearing from landowners about property values, the smells, and we think it doesn’t need to be built out there.”
Residents are being urged to voice their positions about the proposed landfill at an upcoming public hearing. It’s to be held September 26 at Tougaloo college.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.