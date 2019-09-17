I-55 SB in Ridgeland to close intermittently for road work beginning at 10 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday night, a portion of I-55 southbound will close intermittently for road work.
This closure will affect the area between Old Agency Road and I-220 for 30 minute periods between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
The interstate will be closed like this tonight and tomorrow night.
Eutaw Construction will be working on the Lake Harbour Drive Extension bridge over I-55 southbound lanes.
During this time, the Natchez Trace Parkway and Old Agency Road southbound ramps will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. each morning.
Commercial vehicles driving on I-55 will have to detour onto Colony Park Blvd and travel east to US 51.
The contractor has coordinated this event with MDOT and Ridgeland Police Department.
If needed, call Ridgeland Police Department for alternate routes at 601-856-2121.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.