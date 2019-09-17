Ole Miss play #23Cal in physical match-up

“Cal is a very good football team. Watching them on tape, the first thing that jumps out is how good and physical they are on defense. They have one of the best secondaries we’ll face all year. It’s seniors across the board on the defensive front. They have the leading returning tackler in the FBS coming back in (Evan) Weaver, their middle linebacker. He plays extremely hard and they are very good in the secondary. Offensively, they grind it out. Their quarterback (Chase Garbers) has been very good. He hurts you with his legs and also throwing the football, so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge. It should be a great atmosphere in Vaught-Hemingway Saturday, and we’re looking forward to it," said Luke.